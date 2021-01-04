Ahold Delhaize Begins Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) has commenced the 1 billion euros share buyback program. The company expects to complete the program before the end of 2021. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

Ahold Delhaize noted that the share buyback program will be executed by intermediaries allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods.

