Markets

Ahold Delhaize Begins Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) has commenced the 1 billion euros share buyback program. The company expects to complete the program before the end of 2021. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

Ahold Delhaize noted that the share buyback program will be executed by intermediaries allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular