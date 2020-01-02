Ahold Delhaize Begins EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) announced Thursday that it has commenced the 1 billion euros share buyback program announced on December 4, The company expects to complete the program before the end of 2020.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

As announced earlier, maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize's financial framework to support its Leading Together strategy.

The program will be executed by intermediaries allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods.

It will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize's 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2019 and the authority, if granted, by the annual general meeting on April 8, 2020.

