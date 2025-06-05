Is Ahold (ADRNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ahold (ADRNY). ADRNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.17. ADRNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.34 and as low as 10.52, with a median of 12.03, all within the past year.

ADRNY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADRNY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.38. Over the last 12 months, ADRNY's PEG has been as high as 2.68 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.94.

Investors should also recognize that ADRNY has a P/B ratio of 2.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.35. Over the past 12 months, ADRNY's P/B has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 1.96.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ADRNY has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, our model also underscores that ADRNY has a P/CF ratio of 6.43. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.80. Within the past 12 months, ADRNY's P/CF has been as high as 6.58 and as low as 4.55, with a median of 5.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ahold is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ADRNY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

