Is Ahold (ADRNY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ahold NV (ADRNY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ahold NV is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ahold NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRNY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ADRNY has gained about 25.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This shows that Ahold NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B). The stock has returned 40.8% year-to-date.

For Embotelladora Andina S.A. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ahold NV belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.2% so far this year, so ADRNY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Embotelladora Andina S.A. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.5%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Ahold NV and Embotelladora Andina S.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

