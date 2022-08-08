Ahmaud Arbery killers could face life in prison for hate-crimes charges

By Rich McKay

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ahmaud Arbery's family began asking a federal judge on Monday to hand down life terms for the three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering the young Black man as he jogged in a suburban Georgia community in 2020.

Back-to-back sentencing hearings began on Monday in federal court in the coastal city of Brunswick for Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52. Travis McMichael, a white former U.S. Coast Guard mechanic who fired the fatal shots, is scheduled to be the first sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

At the first hearing, Marcus Arbery, the slain man's father, asked the judge to sentence the younger McMichael to serve the maximum in state prison on the federal charges.

"These three devils have broken my heart into pieces that cannot be found or repaired," Marcus Arbery told the court. "You hate Black people."

Travis McMichael declined his chance to testify on Monday, but his lawyer said a Georgia state prison was too dangerous for him and that he had received death threats.

The three men were convicted in February of the hate crime of violating Arbery's civil rights by attacking him because of his race and of attempted kidnapping.

They previously were convicted last November in state court of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal intent to commit a felony for chasing and shooting Arbery as he ran in their neighborhood in Satilla Shores, near Brunswick, with a jury rejecting self-defense claims.

They have appealed their state convictions.

Arbery's case is one in a series of killings of Black people in recent years that have drawn attention to the issue of racism in the U.S. criminal justice system and law enforcement. It also highlighted the broader issue of U.S. gun violence.

In the hate crimes trial, the McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge. The hate-crimes felony, the most serious of the charges the defendants faced, carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

In the hate-crimes case, the McMichaels had agreed to plead guilty and the son acknowledged in court that he singled out Arbery because of his "race and color." The judge rejected the plea agreement because it would have bound her to a 30-year sentence to be served in federal prison before the men were returned to the Georgia prison system, considered a harsher environment for inmates compared to federal penitentiaries. The plea deals were subsequently withdrawn.

In court documents, Gregory McMichaels has asked to serve 20 years in federal prison.

Gregory McMichael was a former Glynn County police officer who later worked for the local prosecutor's office. Roddie Bryan worked as a mechanic.

Arbery was jogging through the leafy Satilla Shores neighborhood on a February 2020 afternoon when the McMichaels decided to grab their guns, jump in a pickup truck and give chase. Their neighbor Bryan joined the chase in his own pickup truck and pulled out his cellphone to record Travis McMichael firing a shotgun at Arbery at close range. Arbery had nothing on him besides his running clothes and sneakers.

The video of the incident emerged months later.

The McMichaels have said they believed that Arbery appeared suspicious, speaking of a series of neighborhood break-ins. Bryan's lawyer said his client joined the pursuit assuming the man the McMichaels were chasing had "done something wrong." No evidence ever emerged connecting Arbery to any Satilla Shore thefts.

Prosecutors presented testimony from 20 witnesses and other evidence showing that the three men had long histories of uttering racist slurs and statements.

'Rest in power:' Arbery's killers guilty on all federal hate-crimes charges

Three Georgia men sentenced to life in prison for 'chilling' Arbery murder

Georgia jury convicts three white men of Arbery murder, rejects self-defense

Hate crimes trial goes to jury after prosecutors say 'racial hatred' drove Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

FACTBOX-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?

FACTBOX-Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Brunswick, Ga.; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; editing by Donna Bryson and Howard Goller)

((rich.mckay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.