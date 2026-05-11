Ahead of Yeti (YETI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Yeti (YETI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, reflecting a decline of 45.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $374.36 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Yeti metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' should come in at $206.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' to come in at $165.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Category- Other' of $5.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' reaching $215.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' stands at $154.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to reach $280.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $93.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Yeti have demonstrated returns of +13.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), YETI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.