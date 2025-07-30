Ahead of XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from XPO (XPO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, indicating a decline of 11.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.04 billion, representing a decline of 1.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain XPO metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- European Transportation Segment' to reach $793.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' stands at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating ratio' will reach 82.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of working days' to come in at 64 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments per day' will reach 50,737 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53,519 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' at $25.16 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.56 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' should come in at $29.18 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.04 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average weight per shipment' of $1343.1 pounds. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1358.0 pounds in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue per shipment' reaching $388.45 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $370.98 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pounds per day' will reach 68.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 72.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' will likely reach $36.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' should arrive at $300.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $297.00 million.

