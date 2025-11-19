Ahead of Woodward (WWD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward (WWD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. Revenues are expected to be $935.8 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Woodward metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Segment external net sales- Industrial' to come in at $303.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' will reach $632.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' will likely reach $63.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' at $213.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' to reach $200.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' will reach $155.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $141.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' of $43.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Woodward have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, WWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.