Ahead of Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Woodward (WWD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, indicating an increase of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $891.31 million, representing an increase of 15.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Woodward metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment external net sales- Industrial' stands at $299.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' will reach $581.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' will reach $67.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' to reach $199.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' will reach $171.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' to come in at $142.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' at $127.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' will likely reach $44.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Woodward shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WWD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

