Ahead of Winnebago (WGO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries (WGO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.6%. Revenues are expected to be $625.03 million, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Winnebago metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Motorhome RV' to come in at $235.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Marine' will reach $84.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' of $14.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' will likely reach $288.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' reaching 1,125 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,046 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV' at 7,218 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,225 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV' should arrive at 1,015 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,144 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Winnebago have experienced a change of -28% in the past month compared to the -3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WGO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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