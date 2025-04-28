Ahead of Wingstop (WING) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wingstop (WING) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $170.46 million, increasing 16.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wingstop metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other' will likely reach $79.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales' will reach $29.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Advertising fees' reaching $62.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total System-wide Restaurants' at 2,633. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,279.

Analysts predict that the 'Domestic same store sales growth' will reach 2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Franchise Restaurants' should come in at 2,585. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,229.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned domestic same store sales growth' stands at 2.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity' should arrive at 51. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity' of 20. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.

Analysts forecast 'New Restaurant Openings' to reach 71. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.

Analysts expect 'Total Domestic Restaurants' to come in at 2,255. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,974.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity' will reach 379. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 305.



Over the past month, shares of Wingstop have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, WING carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

