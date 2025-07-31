Ahead of The Williams Companies (WMB) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $3.06 billion, up 30.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Williams Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes' will likely reach 4 billions of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4 billions of cubic feet per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'West - NGL equity sales' at 6.68 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'West - Gathering volumes' will reach 6 billions of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5 billions of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' stands at $339.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $319.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will reach $899.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $812.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P' should arrive at $505.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $479.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' of $73.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P' reaching $508.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $481.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Modified EBITDA- West' to reach $340.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $318.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' to come in at $907.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $808.00 million.

