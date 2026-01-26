Ahead of Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Whirlpool (WHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 66.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 6.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Whirlpool metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' to come in at $945.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Major Domestic Appliances' should come in at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Asia Major Domestic Appliances' to reach $197.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Small Domestic Appliances' will likely reach $426.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment EBIT- Global Small Domestic Appliances' will reach $57.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment EBIT- Asia Major Domestic Appliances' at $3.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBIT- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $59.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $70.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment EBIT- North America Major Domestic Appliances' stands at $123.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173.00 million.

Shares of Whirlpool have experienced a change of +18.5% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WHR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

