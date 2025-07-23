Ahead of Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Western Union (WU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Western Union metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Consumer Services' at $115.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer Money Transfer' should come in at $919.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Money Transfer transactions - Total' will reach 73.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Western Union have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Western Union Company (WU)

