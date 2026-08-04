Ahead of Western Midstream (WES) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Western Midstream (WES) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, indicating an increase of 3.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.13 billion, representing an increase of 20% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Western Midstream metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests' should come in at . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets' of . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day' at . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment' stands at . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Analysts forecast 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Operated - Delaware Basin' to reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Operated - DJ Basin' reaching . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - Delaware Basin' will reach 267.64 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 269.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - DJ Basin' will reach 94.44 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Non-operated - Equity investments' to come in at 100.60 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts predict that the 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Operated - Other' will reach 33.73 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Operated - Delaware Basin' should arrive at 2,901.01 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,242.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Non-operated - Equity investments' will likely reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Western Midstream shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WES is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.