Ahead of Western Alliance (WAL) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Western Alliance (WAL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, indicating a decline of 3.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $811.4 million, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Western Alliance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $76.40 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.48 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 8.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-interest income' stands at $116.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $685.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $587 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net loan servicing revenue' will reach $37.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Net gain on loan origination and sale activities' to come in at $49.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges and fees' at $10.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Commercial banking related income' will reach $6.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Other non-interest income' to reach $7.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.70 million.



