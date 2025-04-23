Ahead of Welltower (WELL) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower (WELL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 27.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Welltower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should come in at $70.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +34.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Rental income' will likely reach $428.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income' of $32.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $462.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $365.86 million.



Over the past month, shares of Welltower have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Currently, WELL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.