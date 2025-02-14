Ahead of Wayfair (W) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair (W) will report quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 109.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.07 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wayfair metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' stands at $402.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' will likely reach $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders Delivered' should arrive at 10.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Order Value' should come in at $283.88. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $276 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Active Customers' will reach 22.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.4 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' at $524.22. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $537.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Orders From Repeat Customers' reaching 8.57 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Orders by Repeat Customers' of 79.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 79.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S' will reach $155.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $131 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Wayfair have experienced a change of +9.9% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), W is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

