Ahead of Wayfair (W) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wayfair (W) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 215.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.89 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wayfair metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' at $362.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' to come in at $2.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders Delivered' should come in at 9,725.06 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.9 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Order Value' reaching $297.06. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $297.

Analysts forecast 'Active Customers' to reach 22,692.24 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.3 million.

The consensus estimate for 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' stands at $518.20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $538.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Orders From Repeat Customers' will likely reach 7.97 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.9 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Orders by Repeat Customers' of 81.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S' will reach $163.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $123 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Wayfair have returned -20.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, W carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Wayfair Inc. (W)

