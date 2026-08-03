Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.13 per share, reflecting a decline of 120.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Warner Bros. Discovery metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Global Linear Networks' of $4.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Studios' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Streaming' will likely reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Content' at $2.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Distribution' should arrive at $5.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $301.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Advertising' will reach $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Advertising- Global Linear Networks' to reach $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Distribution- Global Linear Networks' should come in at $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Content- Global Linear Networks' reaching $236.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other- Global Linear Networks' stands at $84.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Advertising- Streaming' to come in at $308.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Warner Bros. Discovery shares have witnessed a change of -0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WBD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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