Ahead of Walmart (WMT) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Walmart (WMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $179.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walmart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Membership and other income' of $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to reach $122.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net Sales' will likely reach $177.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Walmart International' should come in at $32.44 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' at 4.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' should arrive at 0.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' stands at 80.53 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80.2 Msq ft.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 4.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net square footage - Total' will reach 1,051.33 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,053.07 Msq ft.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - International' to come in at 5,488. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,402.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' reaching 601. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 599 in the same quarter last year.



Walmart shares have witnessed a change of +15.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WMT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

