Ahead of Walker & Dunlop (WD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Walker & Dunlop (WD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $274.7 million, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walker & Dunlop metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Property sales broker fees' will likely reach $11.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income' to come in at $41.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Servicing fees' reaching $81.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Walker & Dunlop here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, WD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.