Ahead of Vistra (VST) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. (VST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.96 billion, exhibiting an increase of 21.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 30.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vistra metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Total retail electricity delivered(sales volumes)' will reach 36,341.50 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,578 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Retail' should come in at $38.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Texas' to come in at $616.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $950 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' will reach $93.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Sunset' reaching $102.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- East' should arrive at $492.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $315 million.



Vistra shares have witnessed a change of -13.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), VST is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

