Ahead of Visa (V) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa (V) will report quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Service revenue' should arrive at $4.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Data processing revenue' at $5.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International transaction revenue' will reach $3.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' will likely reach 69.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.80 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Payments volume - Total' to reach $3828.52 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3522.00 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payments volume - Canada' reaching $117.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Payments volume - CEMEA' stands at $244.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $211.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payments volume - LAC' will reach $277.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $242.00 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total volume' will reach $4419.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4148.00 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Payments volume - U.S.A' of $1834.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1720.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Payments volume - Europe' to come in at $798.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $714.00 billion.

Shares of Visa have demonstrated returns of -8.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

