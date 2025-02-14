Ahead of VICI Properties (VICI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $974.91 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Golf revenues' of $10.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $19.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' will reach $419.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' to come in at $525.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of VICI Properties have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

