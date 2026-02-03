Ahead of Ventas (VTR) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas (VTR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.49 billion, up 16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest and other income' will reach $2.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -72.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' will reach $229.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' should come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $361.19 million.

Shares of Ventas have demonstrated returns of +1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VTR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

