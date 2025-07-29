Ahead of Ventas (VTR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas (VTR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio' of $222.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest and other income' should come in at $2.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -38.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $977.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased' should arrive at $153.51 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Third party capital management revenues' will reach $4.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $319.33 million.

Ventas shares have witnessed a change of +3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VTR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

