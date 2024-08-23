Ahead of Veeva (VEEV) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Veeva Systems (VEEV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 26.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $667.21 million, increasing 13% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Veeva metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Subscription services' will reach $553.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Professional services and other' reaching $113.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' will reach $68.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' to reach $289.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' of $264.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' will reach $44.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' to come in at 27.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' should arrive at 85.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.5%.



Shares of Veeva have experienced a change of +5.6% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VEEV is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

