Ahead of Valley National (VLY) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Valley National (VLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $485.92 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Valley National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $58.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.62 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income - FTE' of $425.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $394.85 million.

Analysts expect 'Total non-interest Income' to come in at $60.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Bank owned life insurance' will reach $3.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.24 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth management and trust fees' at $17.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $12.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.25 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fees from loan servicing' should arrive at $3.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.19 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $424.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $393.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Valley National have experienced a change of -11.1% in the past month compared to the -8.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

