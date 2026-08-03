Ahead of Upstart (UPST) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 61.1%. Revenues are expected to be $354.89 million, up 37.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Upstart metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net' will likely reach $24.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' reaching $329.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Transaction Volume' should come in at $4.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.82 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Upstart shares have recorded returns of -21.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPST will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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