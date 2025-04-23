Ahead of Universal Health Services (UHS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Health Services (UHS) will report quarterly earnings of $4.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.14 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Universal Health Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' of $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Admissions - Behavioral health' should arrive at 122,821. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 119,930 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' will reach $346.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.83 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' will likely reach $206.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $207.40 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Universal Health Services shares have recorded returns of -13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UHS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

