Ahead of United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics (UTHR) will report quarterly earnings of $6.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $800.35 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United Therapeutics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Adcirca' reaching $4.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Orenitram' to reach $120.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Remodulin' to come in at $130.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tyvaso' should arrive at $468.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Unituxin' stands at $56.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other products' will likely reach $5.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Nebulized Tyvaso' will reach $121.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -26% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tyvaso DPI' should come in at $342.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- United States' will reach $770.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rest-of-World' of $26.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -39.8% from the prior-year quarter.

United Therapeutics shares have witnessed a change of +3.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UTHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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