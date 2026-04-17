Ahead of United Rentals (URI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals (URI) will report quarterly earnings of $9.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some United Rentals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will reach $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' to come in at $319.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' to reach $96.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' reaching $37.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' of $75.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals' at $1.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment' should come in at $142.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $167.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other' should arrive at $36.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales' will reach $10.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment' will likely reach $14.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Rentals have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), URI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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