Ahead of United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $499.79 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United Parks & Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Food, merchandise and other' at $231.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Admissions' will reach $272.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue per capita' will reach $81.43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.80 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Attendance' should arrive at 6,115. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,139.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Admissions per capita' of $44.17. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.96.

The consensus among analysts is that 'In-Park per capita spending' will reach $37.70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.84 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of United Parks & Resorts have experienced a change of -15.2% in the past month compared to the -6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PRKS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

