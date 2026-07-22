Ahead of UDR (UDR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR (UDR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $421.35 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UDR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should arrive at $420.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Weighted Average Physical Occupancy' will reach 96.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other depreciation and amortization' at $5.53 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' stands at $165.63 million.

Over the past month, UDR shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UDR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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