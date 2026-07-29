Ahead of Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods (TSN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $14.14 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tyson metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Chicken' should come in at $4.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Beef' will reach $5.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- International/Other' will likely reach $557.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Prepared Foods' will reach $2.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Pork' to reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork' will reach $54.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' to come in at $48.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' of $321.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $246.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' at $525.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $345.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tyson have demonstrated returns of +6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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