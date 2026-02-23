Ahead of TransMedics (TMDX) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransMedics (TMDX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 115.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $155.91 million, exhibiting an increase of 28.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransMedics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'OCS transplant revenue- Lung net revenue (U.S. & All Other countries)' will reach $4.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'OCS transplant revenue- Heart net revenue (U.S. & All Other countries)' will reach $33.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'OCS transplant revenue- Liver net revenue (U.S. & All Other countries)' should come in at $117.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Net Product' at $95.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Service' of $60.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'OCS transplant revenue- United States- Total' will likely reach $151.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'OCS transplant revenue- All other countries- Total' stands at $4.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of TransMedics have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.