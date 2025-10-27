Ahead of Trane Technologies (TT) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Trane Technologies (TT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Trane Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $4.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $724.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' stands at $302.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Bookings' to reach $5.48 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' at $1.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $993.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' will reach $145.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $144.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' of $83.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Trane Technologies have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change.

