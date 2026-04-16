Ahead of Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (TSCO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.64 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Petsense' will likely reach 208 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 206 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores' should come in at 2,627 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,517 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' at 2,419 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,311 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales per selling square foot' stands at $88.50 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.10 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Selling Square Footage' reaching 41 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' should arrive at 24 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15 .

Over the past month, shares of Tractor Supply have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, TSCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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