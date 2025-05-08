Ahead of TPI Composites (TPIC) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TPI Composites (TPIC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 61.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $328.93 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TPI Composites metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Wind blade, tooling and other wind related' to come in at $299.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Field service, inspection and repair services' of $10.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +107.6%.

Shares of TPI Composites have demonstrated returns of +20.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TPIC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

