Ahead of TotalEnergies (TTE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $36.17 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' reaching 2501 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2441 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Production per day - Total' at 5388 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5180 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Liquids Production per day - Total' should arrive at 1,508.28 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,477.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' to come in at 1,509.33 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,511.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average price of gas' will likely reach $5.63 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.05 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average price of liquids' will reach $65.60 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $81.00 .

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' to reach $1.88 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.67 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Marketing & Services' will reach $354.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $379.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' will reach $484.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $639.00 million.

TotalEnergies shares have witnessed a change of +0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

