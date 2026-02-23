Ahead of TopBuild (BLD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect TopBuild (BLD) to post quarterly earnings of $4.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TopBuild metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' should come in at $708.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Installation Services' of $855.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation Services' will likely reach $146.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $149.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' to come in at $89.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of TopBuild have demonstrated returns of +6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

