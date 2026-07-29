Ahead of TKO Group (TKO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TKO Group Holdings (TKO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, indicating an increase of 45.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.53 billion, representing an increase of 17.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TKO Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- IMG' to reach $360.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- WWE' should come in at $619.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Corporate & Other' reaching $62.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- UFC' will reach $502.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- WWE- Media rights, production and content' at $330.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- WWE- Live events and hospitality' stands at $180.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- WWE- Partnerships and marketing' to come in at $72.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- WWE- Consumer products licensing and other' will reach $34.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UFC - Numbered events' of 3 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'UFC - Fight Nights' will reach 8 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'UFC - Total events' will likely reach 11 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UFC - Location of events - United States' should arrive at 9 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of TKO Group have demonstrated returns of -7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TKO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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