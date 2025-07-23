Ahead of TFI International (TFII) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (TFII) will report quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 26.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.06 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 9.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TFI International metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' to come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel surcharge' will reach $263.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Logistics' should come in at $418.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' to reach $776.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' reaching 91.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 91.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' of 91.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Canadian LTL - Tonnage' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. LTL - Tonnage' stands at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio' should arrive at 75.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Canadian LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)' at $11.16 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Canadian LTL - Shipments' will likely reach 575.12 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 632.00 thousand.

Shares of TFI International have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFII is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.