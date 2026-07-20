Ahead of Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tesla (TSLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $25.81 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 6.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tesla metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Automotive sales' reaching $18.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' should arrive at $3.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services and other' at $3.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' stands at $374.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- United States' of $11.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Other International' will reach $7.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- China' will reach $4.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total vehicle deliveries' will reach 431,186 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 384,122 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other models deliveries' will likely reach 9,874 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,394 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Model 3/Y deliveries' should come in at 426,145 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 373,728 .

Analysts expect 'Storage deployed' to come in at 13077 megawatt hours. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9600 megawatt hours.

Analysts forecast 'Total Leased Units' to reach 9,800 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,670 .

Over the past month, shares of Tesla have returned -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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