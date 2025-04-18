Ahead of T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile (TMUS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $20.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific T-Mobile metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Equipment revenues' to reach $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total service revenues' will reach $16.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other revenues' of $237.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues' should arrive at $679.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -36% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' at 549.57 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 532 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' should come in at 403.43 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 405 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' will reach 1.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.22 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Prepaid ARPU' will likely reach $34.96. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.18.

The consensus estimate for 'Postpaid phone ARPU' stands at $49.43. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.79.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' will reach 79.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 76.47 million.

Analysts expect 'Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' to come in at 25.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.8 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total customers' reaching 130.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 120.87 million.



T-Mobile shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

