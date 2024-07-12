Ahead of Synovus (SNV) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Synovus Financial (SNV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $496.57 million, declining 12.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synovus metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 72.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' will reach $55.59 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-performing loans' will reach $318.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $261.51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-performing Assets' will likely reach $334.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $261.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total non-interest revenue' should arrive at $40.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $112.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $422.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $455.53 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $426.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $456.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage Banking Income' reaching $3.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.61 million.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $22.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.48 million.

Analysts forecast 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' to reach $19.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital markets income' should come in at $6.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.98 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Synovus have demonstrated returns of +14.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.