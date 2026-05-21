Ahead of Synopsys (SNPS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys (SNPS) will report quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 40.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Synopsys metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Maintenance and service' stands at $708.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +167% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total products revenue' will likely reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by segment- Design IP' at $439.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by segment- Design Automation' to reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Upfront products' will reach $455.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Time-based products' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Synopsys have returned +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, SNPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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