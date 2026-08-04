Ahead of Sunrun (RUN) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sunrun (RUN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 92.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $722.86 million, increasing 27% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sunrun metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives' will reach $522.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales' at $186.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Customer agreements' reaching $488.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Incentives' should come in at $48.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +98.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Solar energy systems' will likely reach $50.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Products' of $60.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Storage Capacity Installed' should arrive at 359 megawatt hours. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 392 megawatt hours.

Analysts expect 'Contracted Subscriber Value' to come in at $46240.36 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49919.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Subscriber additions' will reach 23,779 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28,823 .

Analysts forecast 'Solar Capacity Installed' to reach 194 megawatts. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 227 megawatts.

The consensus estimate for 'Subscriber Value' stands at $49904.23 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53891.00 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Solar Energy Systems and Product' will reach $52.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.19 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Sunrun have returned -19.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, RUN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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