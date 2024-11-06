Ahead of Steven Madden (SHOO) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden (SHOO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $606.83 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Steven Madden metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Net Sales' should come in at $604.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel' will reach $171.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Wholesale' should arrive at $485.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer' at $126.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Wholesale Footwear' to reach $314.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Income from operations- Wholesale Accessories/Apparel' to come in at $26.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income from operations- Wholesale Footwear' stands at $65.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.29 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Steven Madden here>>>



Shares of Steven Madden have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHOO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.